By LetsRun.com

March 26, 2020

Notes below player:

The Tokyo Olympics are officially postponed and we break down what it means and talk about how the running world is adapting. Plus, we start the debate of who is the best distance runner of all time, show our love for Alan Webb, Rojo rants, and special guest Sean Brosnan shares his incredible story from journeyman runner to one of the top high school coaches in America at Newbury Park in Thousand Oaks, California.

Brosnan coached both the 2019 NXN boys’ team champion and individual champ Nico Young. Brosnan tells us what his runners are doing with the coronavirus shutdown and his rise to the top of coaching ranks in four quick years. Prior to coaching, Brosnan picked the brains of many top coaches, including Alberto Salazar, Jerry Schumacher, Scott Simmons, Joe Vigil, Brad Hudson, Steve Scott and many more. He’s the new Kevin Bacon of the running world.

Detailed show notes. Click to start listening there.

Toyko postponed and what it means for 2021, 2022…

Noah Lyles likes off years

Pro runners and everyone else are adopting dogs, Paul Chelimo (video) and Jordan Hasay (video) entertain on Social media.

USAs in 2020 in Eugene?

Rojo’s rant

Greatest American distance runner of all-time brackets coming

Email of week on multiple of 6 challenge

Whose career would you rather have: Alan Webb or Nick Symmonds?

Who would win in a one-off race Webb or Matthew Centrowitz?

Crazy doping stories

Big interview with Sean Brosnan who in 4 years has gone from not coaching to coach of the NXN team and individual champ

The college recruiting process and how involved was he in talking to Mike Smith and Mark Wetmore?

Picking the top coaches’ minds: Alberto Salazar, Mike Smith, Joe Vigil, Scott Simmons, Jerry Schumacher, Steve Scott…

Sean’s running career and how he got started in coaching and thought about quitting in year 1

Why are high school kids so fast today?

Last part: His team’s training, drills, when he first met Nico, criticism and more….

*CDC Guidelines on Covid-19

Show notes:

